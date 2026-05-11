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Written by Pauline Neerman
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Following the robbery at Krëfel headquarters, is Belgium facing a surge in electronics heists?

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Electronics11 May, 2026

In an armed robbery at the headquarters of Belgian consumer electronics chain Krëfel, masked perpetrators made off with dozens of laptops. Four employees were held hostage and threatened on Saturday morning. The scale of the incident is unseen, but is a pattern beginning to emerge?

Targeting laptops

The incident took place on Saturday around 11:30 a.m. at Krëfel’s distribution center. According to the Halle-Vilvoorde public prosecutor’s office, a van followed a company truck as it entered the premises, allowing the perpetrators to gain access. Three to four masked men then held the staff at gunpoint.

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