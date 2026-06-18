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Europe - EN
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Written by Pauline Neerman
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Amazon dominates the European online electronics market, but faces a surprising challenger

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Electronics18 June, 2026
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More than half of all European electronics sales now take place online. However, none of the five largest players are European. Amazon leads the pack, but the retailer on the number five spot is particularly surprising…

Amazon remains the clear market leader

According to the third edition of Cross-Border Commerce Europe’s Top 100 Consumer Electronics Retail Europe, the online market is projected to reach a value of 117 billion euros by the end of 2026. The European online market for consumer electronics continues to grow, despite inflation, geopolitical tensions, and supply chain disruptions.

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