Wingzz China: find out where humanoid robots are sent to school

A large-scale training center is set to open in Shanghai this summer, where hundreds of humanoid robots will gain hands-on experience. Wingzz China visits the site on 8 September, followed by stops at Xiaohongshu (Rednote) and JD.com.

Robot superbrain

China is building a school where humanoid robots learn to work. This summer, a training center spanning more than 5,000 square meters will open in Shanghai’s high-tech Zhangjiang district, where more than a hundred robots from over a dozen companies will take practical lessons. The data collected is intended to train new AI models and accelerate the commercialization of humanoid robots.

There, the robots practice tasks that will also be relevant in stores, warehouses, and the hospitality industry: grasping, lifting, placing, moving, restocking shelves, folding clothing, or cleaning equipment. After all, even folding a T-shirt requires fine motor skills, object recognition, and control over soft, unpredictable materials.

By having all robots—no matter how diverse in shape, size, motors, or manufacturer—practice in the same realistic environments, a shared database is created that will enable future models to learn more quickly. The center aims to collect approximately 50,000 data points per day, or about 10 million per year. This stream of real-world data is intended to lay the foundation for a kind of shared “superbrain” for humanoid robots.

On September 8, the robot school will serve as the starting point for the Wingzz retail tour in China, in collaboration with the Benelux Chamber of Commerce. Later that day, meetings will be held with Xiaohongshu—internationally known as RED or RedNote—and with JD.com. The day will conclude with a cocktail reception at the Belgian Consulate General in Shanghai, exclusively for the delegation.