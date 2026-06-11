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Written by Pauline Neerman
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Swappie posts its first profit thanks to refurbished Apple devices

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Electronics11 June, 2026
JulieK2 / Shutterstock.com

In 2025, Swappie reported a full-year EBITDA profit for the first time. The European provider of refurbished electronics sees this as “proof that circular business models can scale profitably”.

More than just iPhones

Swappie sold nearly 650,000 refurbished devices last year and achieved an EBITDA of 2.5 million euros. In addition to volume, the average order value also increased. According to the company, this indicates that consumers are not only choosing refurbished devices more often, but are also willing to pay more for higher-quality devices.

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