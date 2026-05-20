Smart glasses: Samsung and Google take the next step in the AI race

While EssilorLuxottica and Meta unveiled their second-generation smart glasses last month, Samsung and Google are now throwing their own weight into the fray. Through a striking collaboration with fashion brands Gentle Monster and Warby Parker, the tech giants are launching a new generation of AI glasses.

Competition drives innovation

The market for smart glasses is growing rapidly. EssilorLuxottica sold seven million pairs of its Ray-Ban Meta glasses last year, and according to Luca Strigiotti, Head of EssilorLuxottica Wholesale Belgium & Luxembourg, that number will be “multiplied” this year. The Italian group now considers wearables its third strategic pillar, alongside optical equipment and traditional glasses.