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Written by Pauline Neerman
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Smart glasses: Samsung and Google take the next step in the AI race

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Electronics20 May, 2026

While EssilorLuxottica and Meta unveiled their second-generation smart glasses last month, Samsung and Google are now throwing their own weight into the fray. Through a striking collaboration with fashion brands Gentle Monster and Warby Parker, the tech giants are launching a new generation of AI glasses.

Competition drives innovation

The market for smart glasses is growing rapidly. EssilorLuxottica sold seven million pairs of its Ray-Ban Meta glasses last year, and according to Luca Strigiotti, Head of EssilorLuxottica Wholesale Belgium & Luxembourg, that number will be “multiplied” this year. The Italian group now considers wearables its third strategic pillar, alongside optical equipment and traditional glasses.

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