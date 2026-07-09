Saturn to take on a new role alongside MediaMarkt

Within Ceconomy, MediaMarkt’s parent company, Saturn is taking on a new role: the brand will now be positioned as a sub-brand for enthusiasts of cutting-edge technology and will open corners in MediaMarkt stores.

Reaching new customer groups

There has been speculation for some time about Saturn’s future within the Ceconomy group. In recent years, the chain’s store network in Germany has shrunk drastically, from about 150 locations a few years ago to just 27 today. Many former Saturn stores were closed and reopened as MediaMarkt, which led to an average 10% increase in sales at those stores, according to Ceconomy.

More stores will be converted to MediaMarkt, but Saturn will not disappear: Ceconomy plans to position it going forward as a sub-brand for tech enthusiasts, with a focus on trends, high-quality products, and exclusive offerings. Starting in 2027, Saturn showrooms will appear in MediaMarkt stores and at other locations. In this way, the company aims to reach new customer groups.

On Wednesday, MediaMarktSaturn presented its new three-year strategy, which centers on trust as a driver of growth. In a complex, digital world, consumers are seeking guidance and reliability more than ever, according to the retailer.