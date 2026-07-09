MediaMarkt to become “Europe’s most trusted tech platform”

In a complex, digitalized world, MediaMarktSaturn is making trust the key driver of growth. The retailer expects to receive the remaining approvals for the acquisition by JD.com in the second half of 2026.

“Real people, real advice”

“Moments of Trust”: that is the core of the new strategy that MediaMarktSaturn presented Wednesday in Hamburg at its Strategy Day. Trust and strong customer relationships will be decisive success factors over the next three years. After all, purchasing decisions are becoming more complex, and consumers are looking for guidance and reliability. The crucial question millions of customers ask themselves every day is: Who can I trust? “The answer: MediaMarktSaturn,” according to the press release.