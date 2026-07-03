Mulliez invests another 73 million euros to rescue Krëfel

Krëfel is once again receiving a lifeline from its French owner. The electronics chain, which has been operating at a loss since 2022 and has cut approximately 180 jobs over the past two years, is receiving 72.8 million euros from Boulanger—the French electronics chain behind the brand—through a capital increase.

Sign of confidence after restructuring

The investment is intended to give Krëfel time to reposition itself by 2028. The chain aims to return to growth through smaller stores, lower costs, more efficient logistics, improved IT, and a more focused commercial approach. Its owner, Boulanger, is owned by the Mulliez family of entrepreneurs, also known for brands such as Decathlon, Auchan, and Kiabi.