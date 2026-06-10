Coolblue opens flagship store in Berlin

On Tuesday, Coolblue opened its eighth German store. The Berlin location is the first in the country where the retailer is implementing its revamped store concept, which places an even greater emphasis on the product experience.

Prime location

Coolblue has been active since late 2025 in a market area of 4.7 million people in and around the German capital, offering home delivery from a logistics center in Berlin-Schönefeld. Now, the Dutch electronics retailer also has a 1,756 m² two-story flagship store in a prime location on Tauentzienstraße, where major brands such as Uniqlo, Zara, Rituals, and KaDeWe are also located nearby. Shoppers will find around 1,000 products across eight product categories.

The Berlin location is the first where Coolblue is fully implementing its latest concept and placing an even greater focus on the product experience. For example, customers can operate the displayed TVs directly via their own smartphones and test them with the content they watch most often at home—from sports broadcasts and movies to documentaries or gaming.

At the entrance, there is a welcome kiosk where customers can quickly and easily sign up via a touchscreen for advice or to pick up ordered goods. Another new feature is the pickup wall, where online orders can be picked up immediately after purchase using a QR code. The retailer serves free coffee or tea and provides a play area for the youngest visitors, so parents can get advice in peace.