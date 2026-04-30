Dreame reinforces its European ambitions with its first store in the Benelux

Dreame Technology, the fast-growing Chinese manufacturer of smart home appliances, is continuing its European expansion with the opening of its first brick-and-mortar store in the Benelux region next week. The first store will open in The Hague.

Interactive showroom

Starting May 9, the brand will welcome consumers to its new Dreame store in the Westfield Mall in The Hague. Consumers can visit not only to purchase Dreame products but also to try them out. The store is designed as a true experience center, at the intersection of technology and everyday life. Consumers can count on personalized advice, live demonstrations, and tailored recommendations that meet their needs.

“Our first store in the Benelux is much more than just a retail outlet,” says Sean Chen, Managing Director of Dreame Western Europe. “It is truly an interactive showroom where visitors can test the full range of products, marking a significant milestone in our strategy to get closer to European consumers. With this opening, we aim to further accelerate our growth in the market.”

The timing of the opening is no coincidence: Dreame is experiencing explosive growth in Europe and, in addition to its focus on e-commerce and sales through retail partners, is now further expanding its physical presence in key markets.