Fnac Darty board approves Daniel Kretinsky’s takeover bid

Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky is one step closer to completing his takeover of French retail giant Fnac Darty. The retailer’s board has unanimously approved the takeover bid. Now it’s up to the competition authorities…

Broad support

The board of Fnac Darty, led by chairman Jacques Veyrat, emphasises in a press release that the bid by Kretinsky’s EP Group “is in the interests of the company, its shareholders and employees”. In a market characterized by radical changes, the board believes the takeover offers “a stable shareholder base to implement the long-term strategy.”