Second-hand marketplace refurbed reaches three billion milestone

Last year, Refurbed grew by 40% to a gross trading volume of more than three billion euros. With an expansion to 12 additional countries, the platform now claims to be the largest refurbished marketplace in Europe.

“Refurbished becomes the standard choice”

The company, which achieved profitability last year and successfully completed an investment round in November, speaks of a milestone: “Refurbished is no longer a niche market—it is truly becoming the standard choice for many customers in Europe,” says Peter Windischhofer, co-founder and CEO of refurbed. “Circular business models can be scaled up profitably. Exceeding €3 billion GMV and expanding into 12 new markets are proof of that.”