Ceconomy CEO resigns after just nine months, CFO to promote?

(update) Ceconomy (MediaMarkt and Saturn) is once again looking for a new CEO. Kai-Ulrich Deissner has announced his resignation, just a few months after his permanent appointment. Is trouble brewing in the midst of the takeover talks with Chinese tech giant JD.com?

Surprising departure

Deissner, who had been CFO at Ceconomy since February 2023, temporarily took over the CEO role in May 2025 after the departure of Karsten Wildberger. Wildberger left the boardroom for the political arena as a minister in the new German government. In September 2025, Deissner was officially confirmed as CEO, but now the top executive has announced that he will be leaving again in the course of this year. The departure is said to be “for personal reasons.”