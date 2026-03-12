Europe - EN
Europe - EN
thumb
Written by Pauline Neerman
In this article
Share article
  • instagram
  • linkedin

How Zalando is preparing for an AI retail world

icon
Fashion12 March, 2026

If artificial intelligence is the future, what are the prospects for online retail? Zalando is preparing itself for this question, because by 2030, 15% of all e-commerce will be handled by AI agents. Discover the platform’s strategy at the RetailDetail Omnichannel & E-Commerce Congress on March 19.

AI as a personal stylist

Zalando has been using artificial intelligence for fifteen years, but its applications are rapidly becoming more complex. In December 2025, no less than 90% of all marketing content on the platform was created using generative AI. Laura Toledano, General Manager Western Europe, will tell you all about it at the RetailDetail Omnichannel & E-commerce Congress on March 19.

More about... Fashion
See more
Events
Most read
Follow RetailDetail