Sharp drop in profits at WE Fashion

WE International, the parent company of the WE Fashion retail chain, suffered a sharp decline in profits last fiscal year. Despite a somewhat precarious financial situation, the company’s continuity is not at risk.

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While the retailer’s revenue fell slightly last year from 277.4 million euros in 2024 to 274.8 million euros in 2025, profits plummeted from 18.9 million euros a year earlier to 6.1 million euros. Cash flow was 14 million euros in the red and debt is rising, according to the recently filed annual financial statements reviewed by Retailtrends.