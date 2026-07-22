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Written by Stefan Van Rompaey
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Sharp drop in profits at WE Fashion

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Fashion22 July, 2026
WE Fashion

WE International, the parent company of the WE Fashion retail chain, suffered a sharp decline in profits last fiscal year. Despite a somewhat precarious financial situation, the company’s continuity is not at risk.

Still searching for a new CEO

While the retailer’s revenue fell slightly last year from 277.4 million euros in 2024 to 274.8 million euros in 2025, profits plummeted from 18.9 million euros a year earlier to 6.1 million euros. Cash flow was 14 million euros in the red and debt is rising, according to the recently filed annual financial statements reviewed by Retailtrends.

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