Nivea owner Beiersdorf tempers growth prospects

Beiersdorf, the parent company of brands such as Nivea, Eucerin, and Hansaplast, ended 2025 with sales growth of 2.4% in a slowing market. The company expects little growth in 2026.

Market volatility

In 2025, Beiersdorf achieved organic sales growth of 2.4% to €9.9 billion, while the EBIT margin rose from 13.9% to 14%. At Nivea, the group’s flagship brand, organic sales growth was 0.9% to €5.5 billion. “2025 was a demanding year for the skin care industry, marked by slowing growth and continued market volatility,” said CEO Vincent Warnery. Nevertheless, Beiersdorf claims to remain the fastest-growing skincare company, outperforming key competitors.