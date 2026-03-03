Holland & Barrett grows thanks to TikTok hypes, but losses rise as well

Holland & Barrett achieved double-digit sales growth last fiscal year thanks to health trends on TikTok and the popularity of weight loss injections. However, profitability remained under pressure due to higher costs and accelerated investments.

Social media drives demand

In the fiscal year ending in September, total sales for drugstore chain Holland & Barrett rose 11% to £981 million (€1.148 billion). The company attributes the growth primarily to online hype that is driving customers toward wellness products, according to The Times.