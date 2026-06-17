Shein already forced to leave BHV in Paris

BHV Marais is getting a fresh start: the management team is taking over the company through a management buyout (MBO). The new owners are focused on turning the business around, and one thing is already clear: there is no place for Shein in the Parisian department store.

Back to basics

After just over half a year, Shein’s controversial store at BHV Marais — its first physical shop in Europe— is already on the chopping block. The new owners, led by CEO Karl-Stéphane Cottendin, want to return to the department store’s historic strengths: home goods, DIY, and the distinctive “bazaar” atmosphere that once set BHV apart from other Parisian department stores.