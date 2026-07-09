After all the cost-cutting, Pepco is getting a boost from Western Europe

Excluding Dealz, Pepco Group reported revenue growth of 8.5% in the third quarter, while comparable sales rose 5.4%. The retailer attributes this progress to the strong reception of new products and its continued focus on price.

Strong demand in Western Europe

Western Europe drove growth, with a 15% increase in comparable sales. During the quarter, Pepco opened 74 stores, bringing the total to 4,151. However, the group reached an agreement to sell Dealz in Poland as part of a broader simplification effort and a sharper focus on the faster-growing and more profitable Pepco apparel business.