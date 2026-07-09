Uniqlo’s parent company, Fast Retailing, reports nearly a 50 percent increase in profits

Fast Retailing, Uniqlo’s Japanese parent company, increased its operating profit by 45.7% in the past quarter. The group weathered supply chain and logistics disruptions caused by the war with Iran and is on track for a fifth consecutive record year.

Growth primarily outside Japan

In the first nine months of the fiscal year, the group saw revenue rise by 17.1% to 3.0651 trillion Japanese yen (16.51 billion euros). Operating profit climbed by 33.6% to 592.7 billion Japanese yen (3.19 billion euros). In the three months through May, operating profit came in at 213.79 billion Japanese yen (1.3 billion euros). A year earlier, that profit stood at 146.74 billion Japanese yen (890 million euros).