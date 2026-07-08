Belgian fashion chain Paprika bankrupt: 30 stores close

The Belgian fashion chain Paprika was declared bankrupt on Wednesday. As a result, 30 stores will close and 151 employees will lose their jobs. The retailer had previously closed all of its locations in the Netherlands and Germany.

No buyer found

Paprika had been undergoing judicial reorganization proceedings since March 5. By the time the deadline expired on June 26, no buyer had come forward. The commercial court therefore declared the bankruptcy of CPBE, the parent company of the retail chain in Belgium. 122 store employees and 29 employees at the headquarters will lose their jobs. The 30 stores still in operation in Belgium closed their doors throughout the day.

The company had been struggling for some time. The women’s fashion chain underwent a silent bankruptcy in 2024, after which the Luxembourg-based investment fund Futura Capital Fund took over the group. At that time, three Dutch stores and 23 of the 60 locations in Belgium had already closed. In February of this year, the remaining Dutch stores closed. Operations in Germany were also discontinued.