[Research] “Zara is a bigger greenwasher than Shein”

Zara is the most misleading when it comes to communicating about sustainability and working conditions. That is the striking finding of new research by HIVA-KU Leuven. The study shows that fast fashion brands phrase their promises so vaguely that consumers can hardly assess what they actually mean.

All are at fault

In the study, Zara scored 7.1 out of 10. This score does not measure how sustainable the brand is, but rather how high the risk of misleading consumers is. Shein follows with a 6.7, H&M with a 6.5, and Uniqlo with a 6.2 score. According to the analysis, Zara tops the list because, although the brand communicates extensively about responsible production, sustainable materials, and better working conditions for workers, the researchers say it fails to sufficiently substantiate those claims.