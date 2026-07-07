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Written by Jorg Snoeck
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H&M Group appoints new chief commercial officer

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Fashion7 July, 2026
© H&M / Martin Pilette

H&M Group has named Henrik Kroon as its new chief commercial officer. He has been with the group since 2010, which is under pressure due to disappointing sales figures.

Changes on the horizon?

Kroon announced his new role on LinkedIn. Before joining H&M, Kroon worked for nearly six years at telecommunications company Ericsson. Since joining the fashion group as “global construction controller,” he has held positions with increasing responsibility, including financial director of H&M Canada, “global head of commercial space,” and most recently, head of business development.

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