Deichmann opens Iberian logistics center

Deichmann has launched a new logistics center in Cabanillas del Campo, in the Spanish province of Guadalajara. With this facility, the German footwear chain aims to optimize supply to its stores and online channel in Spain and Portugal.

10,000 square meters

Deichmann’s Iberian subsidiary is taking another step forward in its expansion. The company has opened a logistics center in Cabanillas del Campo, managed by TW Logistics, which will centralize product receiving, storage, and distribution processes for the Spanish and Portuguese markets.

Deichmann currently operates around 100 stores on the Iberian Peninsula. The new facility is expected to help the company improve inventory management, optimize merchandise flows, and reduce delivery times for both its brick-and-mortar network and e-commerce operations. The new facility is also intended to streamline the supply chain and support the company’s upcoming growth plans in Spain and Portugal.

The center has a total area of 20,500 square meters. In the initial phase, the company will use 10,000 square meters, with the possibility of expanding capacity based on business needs. The opening will also create fourteen new jobs in Cabanillas del Campo.