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Written by Pauline Neerman
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Inditex: already nearly 100% self-checkout in stores

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Fashion8 July, 2026
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At Inditex, nearly all sales in many stores are now processed through self-checkout kiosks, says CEO Óscar García Maceiras. The Spanish fashion group plans to continue investing in tech-driven stores, artificial intelligence, and logistics automation in the coming years.

Self-checkout is becoming the norm

During the annual shareholders’ meeting, García Maceiras stated that self-checkout registers “already account for nearly 100% of sales in many stores.” The CEO therefore views technology as an essential part of the strategy for Zara, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, and the other Inditex brands.

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