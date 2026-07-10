Marks & Spencer expands its partnership with Amazon to the Netherlands

Marks & Spencer (M&S) has expanded its fashion offerings on Amazon to the Netherlands. Earlier this year, the British retailer had already launched partnerships with Amazon in France, Germany, Spain, and Italy.

Exponential growth

The M&S Brand Store on Amazon.nl offers a carefully curated selection of more than 1,000 products in women’s, men’s, and children’s fashion. The retailer benefits from Amazon’s local fulfillment network, which enhances the shopping experience for customers. Customers can count on next-day delivery, and for Amazon Prime members, this delivery is free.

M&S Fashion has been available in the Netherlands since 2022 through marketplaces such as Zalando. Over the past six months, M&S says it has experienced exponential growth, with a 46% increase in sales. The fact that the Netherlands is the second-best-performing country for marketplace sales points to further growth opportunities.

M&S is pursuing a global omnichannel strategy, leveraging the expertise and infrastructure of strategic partners to scale up. Last quarter, the company achieved triple-digit growth in international sales through marketplaces such as Amazon, Zalando, and About You.