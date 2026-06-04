Omoda acquires Dutch online retailer Wehkamp

Duth fashion group Omoda acquires Wehkamp from British investor Apax Partners. After eleven years, the loss-making online department store returns to Dutch ownership. Omoda, Assem, Wehkamp, and kleertjes.com will now operate under one roof.

Wehkamp to open physical home furnishings stores

Omoda continues its acquisition spree: the family-owned company from Zeeland has already completed eleven acquisitions over the past seven years, including Assem and Mijn Modewereld. However, the addition of Wehkamp and kleertjes.com now significantly broadens the group’s reach: while Assem focuses on the premium segment and Omoda on the upper mid-range, Wehkamp brings a strong position in the broad mid-range.