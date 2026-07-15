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Written by Stefan Van Rompaey
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Cotswold Outdoor owner is working to improve profitability

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Leisure15 July, 2026
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Yonderland, the owner of the A.S.Adventure and Juttu retail chains in Belgium, Bever in the Netherlands, and Cotswold Outdoor in the United Kingdom, posted a slight net loss last fiscal year. The retailer is taking measures.

Focus on efficiency and cost discipline

Yonderland’s revenue rose by 1.2% last year to 642.5 million euros. Like-store sales growth was 0.6%. In Belgium, Luxembourg, and France, like-store sales grew by 0.1%; in the United Kingdom, the figure was 0.5%; and in the Netherlands, 2.4%. While operating profit before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose by 1.3% to 91.9 million euros, operating profit (EBIT) fell by 4.7% to 32.6 million euros, and the company ended the year with a net loss of 1.5 million euros. This is according to De Tijd.

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