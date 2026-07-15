Cotswold Outdoor owner is working to improve profitability

Yonderland, the owner of the A.S.Adventure and Juttu retail chains in Belgium, Bever in the Netherlands, and Cotswold Outdoor in the United Kingdom, posted a slight net loss last fiscal year. The retailer is taking measures.

Focus on efficiency and cost discipline

Yonderland’s revenue rose by 1.2% last year to 642.5 million euros. Like-store sales growth was 0.6%. In Belgium, Luxembourg, and France, like-store sales grew by 0.1%; in the United Kingdom, the figure was 0.5%; and in the Netherlands, 2.4%. While operating profit before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose by 1.3% to 91.9 million euros, operating profit (EBIT) fell by 4.7% to 32.6 million euros, and the company ended the year with a net loss of 1.5 million euros. This is according to De Tijd.