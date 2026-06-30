Decathlon acquires stake in Brompton folding bikes

The French sports retailer Decathlon is acquiring a stake in Brompton, the British manufacturer of the iconic folding bike. Brompton corners will soon be appearing in stores, while a Chinese investor is set to drive expansion in Asia.

Brompton Corners at Decathlon

Through its investment arm, Decathlon Pulse, the group is acquiring a 10% stake. The Chinese investor BA Capital is purchasing an additional 5%. Together, the deal is reportedly worth about 18 million British pounds, equivalent to approximately 21 million euros. Founder Andrew Ritchie, who established Brompton in 1975, remains the largest shareholder. CEO Will Butler-Adams has led the company since 2008.