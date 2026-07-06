Prices are falling in Belgian supermarkets, whilst France remains cheaper

Last month, prices in Belgian supermarkets fell for the first time in four years, according to the consumer organization Testaankoop. Belgian shoppers can find even cheaper prices in France, while the Netherlands is generally more expensive.

Fruits and vegetables are cheaper

Despite the war in the Middle East, inflation continues to fall, according to price surveys of more than 3,000 products at Albert Heijn, Carrefour, Colruyt, Delhaize, Aldi, and Lidl conducted by the consumer organization Testaankoop. In June, prices even fell for the first time in four years, by 0.41%.

Fruits and vegetables, in particular, have become cheaper. Seedless grapes cost 13% less than last year, mangoes are 10% cheaper, and cauliflower and blueberries are each 6% cheaper. Due to an oversupply following a good harvest, the price of potatoes is on average 10% lower than last year. However, lamb costs 14% more, cod is 10% more expensive, turkey breast rose by 9%, and canned tuna costs 6% more. Coffee pods (+9%) and ground coffee (+5%) also cost more than last year.

Big difference compared to France

A comparison of more than 100 products in Belgium, the Netherlands, and France shows that France is significantly cheaper, while the Netherlands is generally more expensive than Belgium. Cleaning products are on average as much as 40% cheaper in France, and fish and meat are also notably more affordable there.

On average, shoppers in France pay 15.3% less than in Belgium, while they pay 14% more in the Netherlands. France remains the favorite supermarket destination for Belgians: they spent approximately 461 million euros in French supermarkets, compared to 131 million in the Netherlands. The consumer organization does not have figures for Germany.