Jorian van Acker heads Mondelez Benelux with clear goal: one billion euros in revenue

Mondelez International has appointed Jorian van Acker as Vice President & Managing Director for the Benelux. He will lead the food manufacturer’s regional organization with a clear goal: to reach 1 billion euros in revenue by 2030.

Move from Procter & Gamble

Van Acker is joining from Procter & Gamble, where he was most recently responsible for Baby & Feminine Care in France and the Benelux. There, he led commercial transformations and worked to drive revenue growth within the France-Benelux cluster. Previously, as Head of Sales, he led the integration of the Belgian and Dutch sales organizations into a single Benelux structure.

According to Mondelēz, Van Acker brings a strong commercial background, with experience in collaborating with retailers, organizational development, and driving sustainable growth. The appointment aligns with the company’s ambition to accelerate growth in the Benelux and achieve 1 billion euros in revenue by 2030.

The new CEO sees opportunities primarily in closer collaboration with retail partners, the further expansion of the brand portfolio, and innovation. “My focus will be on strengthening our collaboration with our retail partners, maximizing the value of our strong brand portfolio, and successfully rolling out our innovations on the store floor, such as Côte d’Or Biscoff. With a clear commercial focus, I aim to achieve sustainable category growth and further expand our leading position in the Benelux.”