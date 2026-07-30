Ferrero merges Delacre and Michel & Augustin biscuit brands

Ferrero is merging the Belgian cookie brand Delacre and the French company Michel & Augustin into a single company. The Italian confectionery group aims to leverage cost efficiencies, accelerate innovation, and strengthen its position in the cookie market. Both brands will continue to operate separately.

Quirky versus classic

Michel & Augustin will be integrated into Fine Biscuits Company, the Belgian Ferrero subsidiary to which Delacre has belonged since 2016. “The goal is not to merge the brands, but to bring the companies closer together so that Michel & Augustin can benefit from Fine Biscuits Company’s expertise in innovation, brand development, marketing, and commercial development,” a spokesperson told L’Echo.

Ferrero highlights “the complementarity of the brand portfolios” and aims to “strengthen competitiveness” through the merger. Michel & Augustin positions itself as a more quirky French brand, while Delacre is best known for its classic Belgian cookies.

The deal follows a difficult year for Delacre: in 2025, the company posted a net loss of 38.3 million euros on revenue of 136 million euros. Ferrero hopes that the economies of scale resulting from the merger will drive growth for both brands.