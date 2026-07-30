Heat wave helps Magnum post strong results

The Magnum Ice Cream Company sold more ice cream in the first six months of this year, partly thanks to the warm start to the summer. That bodes well for the rest of the year.

Successful innovations

Revenue for The Magnum Ice Cream Company, which spun off from Unilever last year, rose by 4.7% in the first half of 2026, from approximately 4.5 billion euros to nearly 4.7 billion euros. Earnings before interest and taxes rose from 853 million euros to 880 million euros. Over the first six months, Magnum and Ben & Jerry’s grew by about 5%, while Cornetto grew slightly less. Ben & Jerry’s had a very strong final quarter: revenue grew by 9.2%.

According to the company, this growth is due to successful innovations, such as Magnum Signature La Pistache and La Peche, as well as new flavors for Ben & Jerry’s. Of course, the exceptionally hot start to the summer in Europe also contributed to ice cream sales. Since there seems to be no end in sight to the successive heat waves for the time being, the outlook is favorable for the current quarter.

“Our key summer selling season got off to a strong start,” says CEO Peter ter Kulve. “We grew and gained share in all regions, including the US – our biggest market – supported by improved operational rigour. Our productivity programme remains on track, helping us deliver underlying margin improvement and providing fuel for growth.”