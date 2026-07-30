[Interview] How the Fairtrade label strengthens climate resilience

In the context of climate change, artificial intelligence, and stricter European legislation, Fairtrade is positioning itself as a full-fledged value chain partner for retailers and manufacturers. Discounters are taking the lead.

Transparency and traceability

While Europe is ablaze, climate change is also putting pressure on the supply chain from the Global South. In this turbulent context, sustainability is not a “nice-to-have” but a matter of resilience, say Fairtrade Belgium’s brand-new chairman Dirk Le Roy and CEO Philippe Weiler in an interview with RetailDetail.