[Interview] “We want to become a European lifestyle brand” (Kika Buhrmann, Marie-Stella-Maris)

Today the focus is still entirely on the Benelux region, but Marie-Stella-Maris is gradually preparing for its next phase of international growth. Fragrance remains the key differentiator for the impact brand, which is aiming to open three additional boutiques in Belgium this year.

A brand with a mission

Last September, Kika Buhrmann joined Marie-Stella-Maris from Nespresso to become CEO of the Dutch premium lifestyle brand, which was founded on a deeply rooted mission: to give more and more people access to clean drinking water by selling natural personal care products and home fragrances. Through the Marie-Stella-Maris Foundation, the B Corp company supports sustainable water projects worldwide, which have now reached more than 145,000 people. “It’s a very special story,” says Buhrmann in an interview with RetailDetail.