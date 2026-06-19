Strikes at Gall & Gall, Holland & Barrett, and Kruidvat over Sunday premiums

The Dutch retail sector is heading for a turbulent weekend. Employees of the Gall & Gall liquor store chain will once again go on strike on Saturday and Sunday over the collective bargaining negotiations. On Father’s Day, June 21, they will be joined by striking employees from Etos, Kruidvat, Trekpleister, and Holland & Barrett.

Symbolism of a family holiday

The protests are primarily directed against plans to cut the Sunday premium in half. According to the FNV union, this measure amounts to a significant deterioration in working conditions, especially for employees who regularly work on Sundays. The union believes that retail staff should, in fact, be compensated extra if companies want to keep their stores open on Sundays.