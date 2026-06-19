Douglas doesn’t expect any more shine this year

The Douglas cosmetics chain has revised its expectations for this year downward for the second time. The cosmetics retailer now expects sales to remain stable, with growth between 0 and 1%.

“Shopping behavior changed significantly”

For the 2025/26 fiscal year (ending in September), Douglas now expects consolidated revenue of between 4.58 and 4.63 billion euros. Previously, CEO Sander van der Laan had been aiming for the lower end of the previous estimate: 4.65 to 4.80 billion euros.



“Customer purchasing behavior and market conditions have changed significantly,” Van der Laan said in a statement. Douglas had already lowered its forecast in late April, when consumers proved to be more price-conscious and more cautious in their spending than expected. In addition to revenue, Douglas now also expects an adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 15%, one percentage point lower than previously forecast.