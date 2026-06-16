Kruidvat launches its own Korean beauty line

Kruidvat is the first retailer in Belgium and the Netherlands to launch its own Korean skincare line. The products are made in Korea and are designed to complement the popular K-beauty routine.

Big thanks to TikTok

Korean skincare is a lasting trend that originated on TikTok. Terms like “glass skin,” “slugging,” and “skin barrier repair” have found their way into European bathroom cabinets in recent years, notes Kruidvat. The discounter is now capitalizing on this with Kruidvat Korean Skincare, a new in-house line featuring products manufactured in Korea.

The new line is built around what Kruidvat calls the “slow glow routine.” With this launch, Kruidvat aims to capitalize on a broader shift in the beauty market: consumers are less likely to search for a single miracle product and more likely to opt for a simple routine they can stick to, says beauty and skincare expert Nena Schuurmans.

Daily routine

“K-beauty is based on the philosophy of supporting the skin daily with gentle cleansing, hydration, and ingredients that strengthen the skin barrier. As a result, the routine works more preventively: you invest a little in your skin every day, so problems are less likely to develop in the first place,” says Schuurmans.

The collection consists of eight products, ranging from serums to face masks. Kruidvat is also linking the launch to its Skincare Guide, developed in collaboration with dermatologist Samira Baharlou. This guide is designed to help customers tailor their skincare to their age and skin type. The products will be available in Kruidvat stores and online starting 23 June.