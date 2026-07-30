Planet B challenges FMCG competitors with a campaign on microplastics

Research commissioned by the Ghent-based startup Planet B, which is launching an awareness campaign, shows that virtually everyone has microplastics in their blood: “In the pursuit of profit, many FMCG companies lose sight of the impact on our health and the planet.”

A cause for concern

Planet B, the company behind the sustainable and plastic-free brands Wondr (cosmetics) and Powr (laundry and cleaning), had medical staff at MediLab test the blood of 119 Belgian participants of various ages in Antwerp, Leuven, and Ghent. According to the startup, this is the first large-scale blood test for microplastics in Belgium—and, by extension, in all of Europe.

The results: 114 of the 119 blood samples contained microplastics. On average, 8.95 particles were found in a single blood sample (of 100 microliters), with outliers reaching up to 64 particles. This translates to an average of just under 90 (89.5) plastic particles per milliliter in the blood of all participants, in various sizes. Most concerning is the presence of smaller particles—less than 10 μm in size—which are also found in personal care and cleaning products: these are capable of penetrating the body’s smallest barriers and can accumulate there.

Eliminating harmful substances

Studies show a link to cardiovascular diseases such as strokes, as well as dementia, allergies, cancer, and infertility. “We don’t want to wait until we realize in a few years just how harmful microplastics are to our bodies,” says Planet B co-founder Tibbe Verschaffel. “We once underestimated asbestos while companies were making a lot of money from it, and by the time we knew how carcinogenic it was, it was already everywhere. I think we’re making the same mistake now with microplastics.”

“In the pursuit of profit, many FMCG companies lose sight of the impact on our health and the planet. This often leads to the use of harmful ingredients in consumer products, with plastic being the most glaring example,” Verschaffel adds. “That’s exactly why we founded Planet B in 2018. Our mission goes beyond simply fighting microplastics: we also want to ban other harmful substances, such as PFAS and endocrine disruptors, from everyday products like personal care and household items.”

Awareness campaign

The blood test marks the start of an awareness campaign: under the slogan “Life in Plastics,” Planet B will travel across the country all summer long to educate people about microplastics through interactive and playful stunts.

How does a young startup, that generated 10 million euros in revenue in 2025, manage time and again to capture the attention of a broad consumer audience with minimal budgets but plenty of guts and creativity? Planet B’s Chief Digital Officer, Ruben Renaer, will explain this during RetailDetail’s Retail Marketing Day on September 24 in Brussels. Also on stage: speakers from Albert Heijn, Ava, Vanhalst Retail Group (Dreambaby, Supra Bazar), and more. Reserve your ticket using the button below—available at the discounted “summer bird” rate through July 31.