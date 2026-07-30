L’Oréal takes full advantage of the “lipstick effect” in times of uncertainty

In the second quarter, L’Oréal posted results that exceeded expectations. New hair care products, mascaras, and dermatological brands such as CeraVe and La Roche-Posay drove revenue to 11.62 billion euros.

While competitors are struggling

Comparable revenue rose 6.3%, after adjusting for temporary effects related to the implementation of a new IT system. “This is a solid performance, especially given that industry players are facing challenges with demand,” wrote analysts at Jefferies. For the first half of the year as a whole, revenue rose 5.8% to €23.78 billion. Operating income increased by 6.8% to €5.06 billion. The operating margin climbed to 21.3%.