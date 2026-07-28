Unilever reports “best volume growth in more than a decade”

Unilever posted its strongest sales growth in more than a decade in the second quarter. The focus was on beauty and household products, now that the food division is set to be acquired by the American condiment manufacturer McCormick.

Home care products excel

Unilever reported underlying revenue growth of 5.8%, almost entirely driven by additional sales: volume growth came in at 5.5%. Volume thus rose significantly more than the expected 2.29%. Home Care led the way with underlying revenue growth of 7.6%, followed by the “Beauty & Wellness” division, which grew by 5.9%. Food posted modest growth of 1.2%.