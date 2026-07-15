Pink Gellac gets a fresh look: new branding and online presence

Beauty brand Pink Gellac has undergone a complete repositioning. With a new brand identity, website, and online store, the Dutch company aims to distinguish itself more clearly in the now-mature market for gel nail polish.

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Thirteen years ago, Pink Gellac introduced professional gel nail polish for home use and has since grown into one of the larger European players in nail care. But the market now includes many more competitors, prompting the brand to refine its positioning. The new brand platform is called “Colour Your Confidence,” with a greater focus on self-confidence and personal expression.