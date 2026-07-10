[In the Picture] Sephora opens second Belgian store in Brussels’ City2

On Thursday, July 9, Sephora opened its second Belgian store in the City2 shopping center in Brussels. With this ground-floor location, the beauty retailer’s expansion in Brussels is complete for now, and the chain is moving further into the country.

Skipping the queue

The new location is on the upper level on Nieuwstraat and spans 230 square meters. The store focuses on international and in-house beauty brands, product innovation, and interactive shopping experiences such as an eyebrow bar and the Beauty Scan, an AI-driven skin diagnostic tool.

Two weeks ago, the opening of the first Belgian location led to long lines, with some eager shoppers gathering outside the store as early as midnight. City2 responded to this with a contest: ten customers could win “fast-lane” access, allowing them to enter the store more quickly on July 9.

This fall, the third store will open in the MediaCité shopping center in Liège, and in 2027, Sephora will also expand to Flanders. The French beauty chain aims to establish a presence in all relevant locations in Belgium in the near future. The chain has an international network of more than 3,400 stores.