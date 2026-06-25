[Interview] Sephora launches in Belgium: “We sense a growing appetite among consumers”

Sephora is finally setting foot in Belgium. Today, the beauty retailer is opening its first Belgian location at Docks Bruxsel, with City 2 to follow in early July. Two more openings are planned for 2026, including one in Liège. “We’re here to stay,” says Cathérine Spindler, President of Europe & the Middle East at Sephora.

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For Belgian beauty fans, it feels like a long-awaited arrival. While Sephora has been a dominant player in France for years, Belgian customers have until now had to cross the border or shop online. The retailer itself has also noticed this cross-border traffic. “We’re seeing more and more Belgian consumers, both on our e-commerce platform and in our stores,” says Cathérine Spindler, President of Europe & the Middle East at Sephora. “This is the right moment: we’re really sensing—and with increasing intensity—a growing appetite among Belgian consumers for the world of beauty and for Sephora.”