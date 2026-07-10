Dreambaby opens fourth new store in just a few months

Dreambaby is opening a new store on the former Cora site in Anderlecht. This is the baby products specialist’s fourth new location in just a few months, following stores in Marche-en-Famenne, Hognoul, and Genk.

Toward 32 stores in 2026

The opening is part of Dreambaby’s growth plan, which aims to have 32 stores in Belgium by the end of 2026. To achieve this, the retailer is combining new store openings with renovations of existing locations. The Anderlecht store spans 897 square meters and will create 5.5 full-time jobs. Above all, it strengthens the chain’s presence in the Brussels-Capital Region.

“We continue to consciously invest in physical stores because we’ve noticed that expectant parents need personal advice, inspiration, and the opportunity to experience products in person,” says Managing Director Patrick Michielsens. According to him, larger stores also offer space for a broader product range and more personalized assistance.

A complete life(style) experience

The Anderlecht location is part of a new generation of Dreambaby stores. Customers will find more themed collections and a wider selection of gifts, home decor, and toys for children up to three years old. The retailer groups products for sleeping, care, feeding, travel, and play by style, making it easier for parents to put together a complete baby registry.

Dreambaby sells products from brands such as Dreambee, Little Dutch, Jollein, Nattou, and Noukie’s. “Today, expectant parents are looking for more than just a single product,” says Michielsens. “They want to find inspiration and create a complete lifestyle for their child.”

The chain plans additional store openings and renovations in the coming months. Dreambaby has more than thirty stores and sells products from over 400 brands through its online store. Since the spring of 2024, the company has been part of Vanhalst Retail Group, which also owns Supra Bazar and the family-oriented concept store Kabine.

At the RetailDetail Marketing Day, CEO Bavo Vanhalst will exclusively unveil the “circle of life” strategy of the fast-growing retail group. Also on stage: AVA, Albert Heijn, and more!