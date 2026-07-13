Rituals set to renovate more than 1,500 stores in record time

Rituals announces a bold move: the luxury cosmetics retailer is investing 40 million euros in the renovation of 1,500 stores in 30 countries. The company aims to complete this project in no more than two months.

Forty stores per workday

Rituals’ stores are set to take on a more luxurious look, with greater emphasis on the customer experience, product presentation, and the discovery of new products. To that end, the chain is launching a major renovation project that will prepare its European stores for the introduction of new product lines and categories in the areas of fragrances and beauty.

The boutiques will feature a new “Beauty World” section that will bring together skincare, hair care, makeup, and perfumes in one place. The Private Home collection, the men’s collection, and the recently introduced hair care line will also be given a more prominent place.

The company is accelerating the project: the goal is to renovate as many as forty stores per workday, deploying approximately one hundred construction teams across Europe. Store renovations will begin in early August and be completed by September 25. In Asia and the Middle East, Rituals will launch a similar renewal strategy in the first quarter of 2027.