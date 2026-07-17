Marie-Stella-Maris opens its third Belgian boutique in Bruges

Following previous store openings in Antwerp and Knokke, Bruges marks the next strategic step in the Belgian expansion plans of the Dutch premium lifestyle brand Marie-Stella-Maris.

“Belgium is an important market”

On Friday, June 17, Marie-Stella-Maris opened a new boutique on Zuidzandstraat, one of the main thoroughfares leading to Bruges’ historic center. It is the brand’s third boutique in Belgium and its 21st boutique in the Netherlands and Belgium. With international visitors, high-end retail, culture, and refined aesthetics, Bruges aligns well with the world of Marie-Stella-Maris, the company says. As a UNESCO World Heritage City, Bruges attracts millions of tourists every year.

“Belgium has become a particularly important market for Marie-Stella-Maris, where we are seeing strong growth both online and in retail. We are noticing an increasing demand for brands that combine fragrance, design, quality, and meaning in a sophisticated way. With this opening, we are further building on our ambition to become a leading European premium lifestyle brand,” says CEO Kika Buhrmann.

The new boutique spans approximately 65 m² and is designed as a brand experience where fragrance, design, and the overall experience take center stage. The interior features natural materials, minimalist lines, and a calm, premium aesthetic. Visitors can explore the brand’s full range of products, from hand and body care to home fragrances. Just like in the other stores, the Refill Bar is a standout feature here as well: customers can have products such as hand soap, body wash, and fragrance sticks refilled.

Last month, CEO Kika Buhrmann discussed Marie-Stella-Maris’ growth ambitions in an interview with RetailDetail.