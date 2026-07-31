Puig sells more makeup and perfume, yet feels the effects of the war in Iran
Beauty/Care31 July, 2026
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- Planet B challenges FMCG competitors with a campaign on microplastics
Research commissioned by the Ghent-based startup Planet B, which is launching an awareness campaign, shows that virtually everyone has microplastics in their blood: “In their pursuit of profit, many FMCG companies lose sight of the impact on our health and the planet.”
- L’Oréal takes full advantage of the “lipstick effect” in times of uncertainty
In the second quarter, L’Oréal posted results that exceeded expectations. New hair care products, mascaras, and dermatological brands such as CeraVe and La Roche-Posay helped drive revenue to 11.62 billion euros.