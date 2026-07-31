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Europe - EN
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Written by Pauline Neerman
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Puig sells more makeup and perfume, yet feels the effects of the war in Iran

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Beauty/Care31 July, 2026
frantic00 / Shutterstock.com

“Solid first half”

Charlotte Tilbury acquisition nears

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