Rituals hits the 1,500-store mark

Last week, Rituals opened its 1,500th store in the Chinese city of Hangzhou. It is the 21st store in the Asian country for the Dutch cosmetics chain, which calls it a significant milestone.

“Continuing to invest”

Rituals, which already operates in 33 countries worldwide, celebrated the opening of its 1,500th store last week. “An important milestone in our international growth journey and continued momentum across Asia.,” the company said on LinkedIn. Looking ahead, we will continue investing in the pillars that make Rituals, Rituals: inspiring stores, product innovation, meaningful impact, and immersive wellbeing experiences such as Mind Oasis.”

Last year, the Dutch wellness and beauty brand achieved a 16% increase in revenue to 2.43 billion euros. EBITDA came in at 545 million euros, representing a margin of 22.5%. The retailer opened more than 200 new stores worldwide. This year is all about investment: Rituals plans, among other things, to renovate 1,500 stores, expand further in Asia, and accelerate product innovation.