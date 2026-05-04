Impairments push Douglas into the red

The Douglas cosmetics chain closed the second quarter of the 2025/26 fiscal year with significant losses, primarily due to impairments. The retailer is facing a fundamentally changed market with cautious consumers.

Forecasts lowered

Douglas generated revenue of 949.7 million euros in the second quarter, representing growth of 1.1%. However, according to preliminary figures, the net loss is expected to reach several tens of millions, possibly even more than 100 million euros. This is primarily due to impairments on the French subsidiary Nocibé, the online store Parfumdreams, and the luxury subsidiary Niche Beauty.